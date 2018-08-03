OPINION | And the real president of SA is actually ...
Depending on whom you ask and who’s paying them, the identity of SA’s current president varies wildly. Julius Malema, for example, keeps insisting our real president is Pravin Gordhan. Half of the ANC will tell you it’s really Jacob Zuma, or at least should be. And if you buy him lunch at Wimpy and dry-clean his camouflage onesie, Carl Niehaus will tell the world it’s you.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.