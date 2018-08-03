OPINION | And the real president of SA is actually ...

Depending on whom you ask and who’s paying them, the identity of SA’s current president varies wildly. Julius Malema, for example, keeps insisting our real president is Pravin Gordhan. Half of the ANC will tell you it’s really Jacob Zuma, or at least should be. And if you buy him lunch at Wimpy and dry-clean his camouflage onesie, Carl Niehaus will tell the world it’s you.

