OPINION | Ramaphosa creates uncertainty for investors

You really must visit Umhlanga Rocks in KwaZulu-Natal. Not only do they have fantastic weather, restaurants, hotels and the friendliest service staff, but when I was there on Friday, you could count seven massive cranes across the skyline.

Cranes are important because they have a good story to tell: new property developments are going up. Hotels, residential complexes, bank offices, retail spaces, restaurants are being built.

In just a few years, the entire place has been totally transformed. In another 10 years, it will look like another city. Crucially, men and women are working on all these building projects. They get a wage, take it home, send their children to school and have dignity.

On Thursday morning, I was driving through Sandton in Gauteng. I saw the same thing. Massive buildings going up. The place has been totally transformed. The private sector has poured money into it – they want to be here, a place where deals are signed and money is made. People are working.

So the political question to ask, is this: What does President Cyril Ramaphosa want? Does he want economic growth, employment and investment of R100bn, as he has often said? Does he want to continue to drive through Sandton and Umhlanga Rocks and see the new initiatives that we often see? Because if that’s what he wants, then he is going about it in a spectacularly poor fashion.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa took a leaf out of the terminally incompetent and spectacularly corrupt Jacob Zuma’s book and made a startling late-night announcement. The ANC would, he told us, proceed to amend the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

It was an announcement that was totally at odds with what ANC leaders have been saying for the past six months. Yes, the party – as Ramaphosa said on January 8, in parliament in February and at other gatherings after that – wanted to expropriate land without compensation.