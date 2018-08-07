OPINION | Our universities were never liberated in 1994

Put aside white conservatives, black people in this system are stressing black people out

The tragedy of Professor Bongani Mayosi’s death has opened up a conversation on the conditions of working, learning and leadership in higher education today. The deepest motivations of a person’s heart can never be completely discerned or known, so I will not speculate further on Prof Mayosi. However, it is important that we continue to expose the toxic and demoralising culture that has set in at so many of our tertiary institutions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.