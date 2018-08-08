OPINION | ANC undoing glue that holds nation together
The ANC of today is eerily consistent in putting itself ahead of this country, or anyone in it for that matter. What it seems to completely ignore is that through this selfish, immature political approach it has inspired many in society to behave in a similar manner, with each part putting itself ahead of everyone else.
