OPINION | Develop ethical, capable managers for growth

Development and empowerment of managerial leadership is the core purpose of BMF. We believe that professionals hold the key to solving many of the challenges the nation faces. Professionals can also help to boost the development of our economy with a special focus on SOEs.

Professionals also have a role to play as key decision-makers in providing guidance on policy priorities and implementation so that there is maximum buy-in.

More importantly they have a duty to lead, manage and make decisions that will have a positive impact by following the correct processes. This is my two cents’ worth if anyone is listening.

The government should have a massive programme to send top-performing young people to top universities globally to get the best skills. This is one of the ways that Singapore propelled itself from being a third-world backwater to a leader in the first world.

The solution is not to just decry the fact that there are too few black executives in key positions who are sufficiently competent, but to produce more skills across the board. If skills are not broadened and deepened among black people, inequality will not be solved. Skills will go very far to address the lack of inclusiveness in the economy and inequality. BMF itself has a role to play. It needs to pronounce itself on governance issues in its relevant structures and platforms while contributing with inputs to policy formulation. The organisation, through its international and national links, should also focus on implementing a full-scale empowerment programme, one which has a tremendous impact on improving and developing the skills base of black managers. The rationale behind this is not only to develop managerial leadership but to produce competent managers who are capable of being decisive and making critical decisions that talk to transformation.

Such an approach would enable the development of leaders who are equipped with the basic key principles of governance: leadership for efficiency, leadership for probity, leadership with responsibility and leadership that is transparent and accountable.We would then be able to populate our SOEs with leaders who can regain stakeholder confidence and ensure the entities begin to run efficiently. This is the kind of governance that aligns to the values and ethos of the Black Management Forum.