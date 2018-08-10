OPINION | Manana gala dinner would be a bash

At first glance it looked like a cruel hoax: marketing bumph circulated on Monday suggested that convicted abuser and violent misogynist Mduduzi Manana was being promoted as a speaker at a gathering against gender-based violence, under the headline: “Legends united against gender based violence”.

Things got even weirder on Tuesday, when news headlines suggested Manana had been invited so “both sides” of the appalling story could be represented. You know, the way Eugene de Kock gets invited to address commemorations on June 16.

Below the headlines, however, the story was more complicated. In a series of increasingly frantic Facebook posts, organisers Shevolution Africa explained that Manana was not going to deliver a speech on Saturday. Rather, he would be sitting on a panel to face questions from a no doubt angry audience.

They did not explain why they thought it was a good idea to have a picture of him on one of their posters: the only place Manana’s picture should appear is on flyers warning people to stay away.

The official narrative was one of justifiable outrage. And then Manana withdrew altogether. But I suspect the real story here is lurking between the lines. To winkle it out in the open, we need to go back a week. That was when Manana appeared in a video clip, citing the “hard lessons” he had learned and urging men to join last week’s women’s march. Because obviously what a women’s march needed was more men.