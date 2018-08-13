OPINION | All this talk and no action gets SA nowhere
Why is South Africa so dull, so poor at growing its economy and creating jobs? Why is it that, quarter after quarter now for a decade, the release of the unemployment figures plunge one into a major depression? Last month it was the unemployment figures. This month it is women empowerment and the non-stop deluge of stories of women abuse across the country.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.