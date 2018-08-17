OPINION | The unfolding divorce of uneasy bedfellows

On Monday, as Herman Mashaba humped Donald Trump’s leg and Helen Zille exhumed her defence of colonialism, many South Africans wondered aloud if the Democratic Alliance was deliberately trying to lose votes. Certainly the two tweets in question seemed to be the latest example of the DA’s loose cannon unloading into both feet.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.