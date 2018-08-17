SA's top forensic sleuth on minnie case

David Klatzow worked on high-profile cases like Brett Kebble, Ashley Kriel

South Africa’s top forensic sleuth is in Port Elizabeth to investigate the mysterious death of Mark Minnie, the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island. Dr David Klatzow flew in last night at the request of Minnie’s family. Minnie, 58, was found dead on Monday at a friend’s Theescombe farm on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth with a gunshot wound to the head.

