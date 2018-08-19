What does South Africa still need to know about state capture after all the revelations of looting of the public purse?

Media investigations and the publishing of leaked Gupta emails caused a deluge of information on how the capture project was executed and lined up the politicians and officials who aided the plunder.

The state capture commission of inquiry‚ chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo‚ therefore appears to be a long‚ exhaustive process to rake through all the muck.

What the inquiry will not do is lead to prosecutions for wilful and widespread corruption. Like other commissions on inquiry‚ there is a danger that it might serve to suspend action in the criminal justice system until the process is completed.

But the inquiry is necessary for several reasons. South Africans will get to hear first-hand the experiences of those who blew the whistle on state capture and the details of their experiences with the Guptas and their cohorts.

In the case of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ who was offered the position of finance minister in place of Nhlanhla Nene in 2015‚ he will for the first time explain how the Guptas first tried to bribe him‚ then threatened him.

He has been dealing with the humiliation and anger ever since‚ and the offer scuppered the political career of one of the ANC’s brightest stars.

Themba Maseko‚ the former government spokesman‚ is the only person who has directly implicated former president Jacob Zuma in the Guptas’ accessing of state money. He received a phone call directly from Zuma asking him to aid the brothers with government advertising. Maseko’s evidence will necessitate Zuma to appear before the commission to respond.

Up to now‚ Zuma has fobbed off allegations of state capture and has not been held accountable for his actions as president.

But the big question hanging over the commission is whether Zuma‚ his son Duduzane‚ the Guptas‚ the ministers who did their bidding and the legion of officials in government and state-owned enterprises will in fact cooperate with the commission.

Unlike with parliamentary hearings‚ witnesses will be examined by a battery of lawyers representing various parties. While the evidence given to the commission cannot be used in prosecutions‚ the judge can use the information to recommend who ought to face consequences and what these should be.

The Guptas have shown complete contempt for the people of South Africa‚ their elected representatives and the rule of law. It is highly unlikely they will suddenly make themselves available to answer the avalanche of allegations of corruption and theft of taxpayers’ money.