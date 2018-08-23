OPINION | Fact is, chiefs have no real power over anyone

The letter “Axe chiefs and their pay” (DD August 14) refers. As in most times, Dave Rankin is, in this letter, not just correct but very correct. The ANC government must stop mollycoddling and trying to mesmerise the chiefs with a view to tapping into the following the chiefs supposedly command. And the ANC government should stop being opportunistic about the real status of chiefs.

