OPINION | Avoid being dumped by your insurer

“We hereby advise that we give you 30 days’ notice to cancel this policy with effect from September 7, due to an unsatisfactory claims history.

“We trust you find this to be in order . . . ”

Well, no, Samantha Lapan of Primrose, Gauteng, didn’t find that letter from Frontline Insurance at all satisfactory, especially as it came via her broker, who added: “Unfortunately, we will not be able to place you with another insurer, as Frontline Underwriters is our preferred domestic policy underwriter.”

Lapan took out the policy in December 2014, paying a monthly premium of about R2,000 to cover two cars and household contents.

In the next two years, she claimed for three cracked windscreens, costing the insurer under R10,000, while she paid in the region of R48,000 in premiums.

Then came a rash of claims, none of them major: in June last year, broken glasses (R3,500); the following month a burst geyser (R10,600) and the month after that, another geyser claim (R10,250).

So the insurer paid out almost R25,000 in three months, and the red flag must surely have gone up at that point.

The next 11 months were claim free, but last month she put in a car accident claim of just under R30,000, and that’s what prompted the “unsatisfactory claims history” label, and the curt cancellation.

“Life happens, which is why we pay insurance premiums,” she told In Your Corner.

“No red flags were ever raised or discussed with us, nor was there any negotiation about charging us higher premiums or introducing an excess for claims,” she said.