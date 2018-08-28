OPINION | Anglican church has addressed land issue

The 45 local people receiving the land had been trained in farming

Nomalanga Mkhize, in her article on the church and land reform (Daily Dispatch August 21 2018), admitted that she had been wondering what Christian churches in South Africa were preaching in relation to the land question. It seems a pity that she did not go beyond wondering, and engage in a little research.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.