OPINION | Pope Francis has some questions to answer

He answered questions on abortion, sexuality and the child abuse crisis in the Church – but then someone asked him about a letter that accuses Francis himself of covering something up. On this, said Francis, “I will not say a single word”.

His silence is sobering. A serious allegation against Francis has been made that cannot be ignored.

If it is proved accurate, the most alarming analysis says it could lead either to a papal resignation or to a profound loss of moral authority, which for a pope is a kind of living death.

I am one of the few traditional-minded Catholics who has consistently defended a pontiff idolised by the media as a supposed liberal. But the facts are the facts, and here they are. At the heart of the current crisis in the American Catholic Church is Theodore McCarrick, a former cardinal alleged to have molested young men (he has resigned but has not been arrested).

Last weekend, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to Washington, published a letter in which he claimed that senior churchmen knew about McCarrick and that, sometime between 2009 and 2010, Pope Benedict XVI told McCarrick to cease his official duties and retreat to a life of prayer and penance.

Benedict, who retired in 2013, is reported to have confirmed this, although Francis’s defenders point out McCarrick was still seen in public performing duties. What’s indisputable, is that after Francis was elected pope, McCarrick’s star reascended.

In 2014, the National Catholic Reporter described McCarrick as having been “put out to pasture” by Benedict but enjoying a “renaissance” as a papal adviser. Francis once joked of him: “The bad ones, they never die!” McCarrick’s American friends enjoyed promotions.

Viganò says the Pope knew McCarrick was corrupt but covered for him to the bitter end – that it was only when McCarrick was exposed a few weeks ago that Francis decided to drop his adviser and order another spell of prayer and penance. Francis did it, says Viganò, to save his image. Viganò’s letter smacks of personal hatred of Pope Francis. But if the text is inaccurate, why wouldn’t the Pope correct it, just as he has spoken so openly about so many other things? And how does he explain the concurrence between Viganò’s claims, Benedict’s account and what we know of McCarrick’s career?

What Vigano says also tallies with what we know of Francis’s leadership style. I am not a natural critic. Francis initially did wonders for the reputation of the Church, and I’ve found myself challenged by his moral clarity: he’s helped change my mind on the environment and the death penalty.

But Francis has displayed a poor choice in people he trusts, observing a rule that was described to me by a Vatican resident as: “If you’re nice to Francis, Francis is nice to you.” For example, he was surprisingly militant in his defence of a Chilean bishop who was accused by the victims of child abuse of a cover-up; Francis was eventually shamed into an apology. And of the nine cardinals appointed to his advisory team, three are accused of failing to handle the abuse crisis properly, while another is said to have mismanaged finances.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Germany, who is close to the Pope, has gone undisciplined for all sorts of liberal theological infractions.

Why is it, ask traditional-minded Catholics, that Francis is so doggedly loyal to some yet has reprimanded and demoted those he disagrees with? Perhaps the simple answer is that he’s human. Popes are. That’s been forgotten in the rush to project onto them our own ambitions, a lot of which are framed by secular politics.

In cults of personality, reality vanishes. Francis is not the Church’s Gorbachev. He can’t rewrite Catholic teaching on sexuality even if he wanted to – and, if you paid attention, you’d realise he doesn’t.

In his post-Ireland press conference he said that if you’re worried that your child is gay, you could always send them to a psychiatrist.

Many readers will be wondering why, if he was guilty of the allegations against him, McCarrick was told to do prayer and penance rather than just be marched to the nearest police station. Protection of the Church’s reputation might be to blame – and a significant test of Francis’s reform agenda will be whether or not he’s prepared to answer Viganò’s charges, no matter how humiliating it is for the Vatican.