Opinion

OPINION | Gwede Mantashe should stop dithering and stand before Zondo

Ranjeni Munusamy
Columnist
05 September 2018
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe
Image: File

One of the strangest developments from the state capture inquiry was ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe’s decision to publicly discredit the evidence of former MP Vytjie Mentor.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Mantashe told EWN that “the whole story is actually fake” in response to Mentor’s claim that she informed him and his deputy about the alleged offer by the Guptas in 2010 to make her the minister of Public Enterprises.

But whether Mentor’s testimony is plausible or falsified is up to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to decide‚ not an ANC official.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Eight dead after blast in munitions depot
Explainer: What does it mean for SA to be in a recession?
X