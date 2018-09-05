OPINION | Inquiry’s sordid picture of Guptas’ influence

The testimony presented so far in the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture paints a sordid picture of the brazen hijacking of the state by Gupta and company. It is very disturbing how relatively easy this seems to have been. All the Guptas had to do was capture the heads or install their own puppets in the most important institutions and SOEs.

