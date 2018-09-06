EC alert for child abductions
Masualle advises parents and churches to always be aware of where their children are
Premier Phumulo Masualle has sent out a high alert following increasing incidents of child abduction in the province. The most recent incident happened in Whittlesea, where four children were abducted on Monday. Masualle’s spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said police were also investigating the case of children who were found being trafficked in a truck near Nanaga en-route to Port Elizabeth recently.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.