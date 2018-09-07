OPINION | Super-J flies in where so many dare not go

They pressed their ears to their doors and heard sound of the onrushing petrol price hike

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a Hail Mary election ploy? No! It’s Jeff Radebe! Last week the good citizens of this country huddled by their wirelesses and took in the grim news: the super-villain, Petro-Penury, had escaped yet again and was on the rampage, blowing up the petrol price. Citizens were urged to remain indoors: under no circumstances should they attempt to confront Petro-Penury or do rash things like trying to drive to work or drawing up a budget.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.