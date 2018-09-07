OPINION | Super-J flies in where so many dare not go
They pressed their ears to their doors and heard sound of the onrushing petrol price hike
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a Hail Mary election ploy? No! It’s Jeff Radebe! Last week the good citizens of this country huddled by their wirelesses and took in the grim news: the super-villain, Petro-Penury, had escaped yet again and was on the rampage, blowing up the petrol price. Citizens were urged to remain indoors: under no circumstances should they attempt to confront Petro-Penury or do rash things like trying to drive to work or drawing up a budget.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.