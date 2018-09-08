Voting bait of Mzimvubu Project a fat white elephant
If you are hunting for votes what do you use as bait? A white elephant! Especially one used successfully before that is now even bigger. Who cares if it is actually called a hippopotamus (the Mzimvubu Project), and being staked out by a new minister of water affairs who has just completed 10 years of outstandingly unsuccessful land reform.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.