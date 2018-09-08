Voting bait of Mzimvubu Project a fat white elephant

If you are hunting for votes what do you use as bait? A white elephant! Especially one used successfully before that is now even bigger. Who cares if it is actually called a hippopotamus (the Mzimvubu Project), and being staked out by a new minister of water affairs who has just completed 10 years of outstandingly unsuccessful land reform.

