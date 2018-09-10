Know your rights when returning goods
If you buy something from a shop and later change your mind, do you have a legal right to return it for a refund?In the past week, I asked that question to four separate groups of people, and each time I got an emphatic chorus of “Yes!” in response. It’s the wrong answer. Few people have accurate knowledge of their returns rights.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.