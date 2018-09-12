OPINION | Building collapse points to ANC’s negligence

Only 15 fire engines are in operation, serving a population of around five million

It is hard not to conclude that the ANC does not take us seriously.The organisation says it does, at every given opportunity, but its actions betray a totally different reality. How else can you interpret the ANC government using buildings which are not fit for human occupation for years on end? Last week the country was shocked by the images of a firefighter falling to his death from a burning Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg.

