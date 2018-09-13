OPINION | Some ideas to revive SA’s sluggish economy

Few dispute that the economy is in serious trouble – millions especially women, continue to live in abject poverty; unemployment rates and inequality levels are among the highest in the world and economic growth continues to be extremely low.

These problems have characterised the economy since well before the transition to democracy in 1994, and SA’s history of dispossession, low wages, racial and gender discrimination and inequality is a key part of why the economy continues to be hamstrung. In recent years, the problems have become more severe due to a number of short- to medium-term challenge.

Over the past few weeks Business Day has published contributions that urge the president to act decisively.

One set of contributions has proposed austerity measures: enormous cuts in government expenditure; trimming public service; clearing regulatory hurdles and red tape; reduced company taxes and incentives for business to promote investment; and privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

There has been much talk about a "fiscal stimulus", with some suggesting a R500bn expenditure programme to boost economic growth, without explaining where this money will come from. The economy has been caught in a low-growth, high-inequality trap for a long time. SA is stuck because it has a small group of very wealthy people and a large number of poor people.

The economy is dominated by vested interests, extremely high levels of economic concentration and a dominance of financial sector interests.