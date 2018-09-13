OPINION | We must not descend into lawless society
I agree with the party of Julius Malema – the students expelled from university or awaiting criminal charges in the courts should be allowed to return to studies. These are students criminally charged for their actions during the fees-must-fall protests of 2015-16. Unlike Mr Malema’s colleagues, however, I do not believe that the return to studies must be unconditional.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.