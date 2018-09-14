OPINION | Spare a thought for beach-slapped Zuma

Yes, we need to have compassion for our former president

The Sunday Times report alleging that Jacob Zuma and his hench puppets are plotting to unseat Cyril Ramaphosa was upsetting. But let’s try and be compassionate: if you were unemployable, probably in debt to Russian poisoning experts, and had no concept of how to make money other than being handed it, what would you do?According to the weekend paper, Zuma attended meetings with diehard allies at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga Rocks and the Maharani Hotel on Durban’s beachfront, prompting fe...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.