OPINION | Dictators all out partying due to ICC’s plight
Despots and dictators have been emboldened since the rise to power of Donald Trump
Former president Jacob Zuma was most likely having a party this weekend. Why? It is because Zuma’s criticism and attempts to destroy the International Criminal Court – a body that has since 2002 tried to bring war criminals, despots and dictators to justice – was endorsed by US President Donald Trump last week.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.