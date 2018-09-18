OPINION | Youth must be informed of power of voting

For 2019’s national and provincial elections, the Independent Electoral Commission of SA has registered 3.3million voters in the Eastern Cape. As per the Census 2011, there are close to four million eligible voters from a population of 6.5 million in the province. The number of youths (the so-called ‘first time voters’) aged 18 and 19 registered to vote in 2019’s general elections in the Eastern Cape stands at 42,000, while the number of elderly residents, aged 80 years and older on the same vo...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.