OPINION | YouTube world alternate reality for millions

Youtube has a similar social impact that MTV channel had on teens in the 1980s

In case you don’t know, the biggest news in your teen kid’s (or grandkid’s) life right now is not that we are in a technical recession or that the petrol price is going up – it is the rap “beef” (conflict) between veteran hip-hop artist Eminem and new kid on the block Machine Gun Kelly (unsurprisingly also known as MGK).

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.