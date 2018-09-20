OPINION | Universities have a role in creating a just society

Are we where we should be in transformational education? This article places a premium on the role of universities in transformation. Universities are linked to communities. Nevertheless universities are focused on teaching, research and getting people degrees. To what extent do they transcend this inward mandate and contribute to peace and stability, the national question, the land question, corruption, the artificial economy, conflict resolution, poverty, Brics, modernisation and substantive ...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.