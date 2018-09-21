OPINION | China’s willing buyer, desperate seller policy

For a few hours on the day before Nelson Mandela’s funeral, international heads of state were banging down at Waterkloof like Highveld hailstones. Whether we liked it or not. A 2013 memo by the United States Defence Intelligence Agency put a less meteorological, and more worrying, spin on the morning’s chaos: between 2am and 6am, it claimed, several aircraft “disregarded host nation guidance and proceeded to land [at Waterkloof] without landing clearance.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.