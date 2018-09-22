OPINION | Makhanda name carries weight of brave warrior
Heritage Month brings with it celebrations of our unique yet diverse inheritance from the past. The recent renaming of Grahamstown as Makhanda is a case in point. As South Africans we should embrace this new name proudly. Renaming Grahamstown is part of government’s ongoing drive to decolonise and reconfigure our heritage landscape.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.