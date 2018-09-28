OPINION | What’s in a name, ‘Heritage or Braai’ day?

So, which one was it? Heritage or braai? Did you reflect on the series of accidents – noble, sordid and banal – that resulted in your extremely coincidental birth, or did you chew on a chop? Given the constraints of continental drift, you wouldn’t think that people could be both Balkanised and polarised.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.