OPINION | Where are the fans of new breakfast cereal?
There’s a “large group” of South Africans I would really, really like to talk to.They are the people – a mix of those who ate the old Rice Krispies, and those who only sampled the “new, improved vanilla flavour” ones – who “responded favourably” to the new Rice Krispies. According to Kellogg’s South Africa, ALL members of that large test group gave the new Rice Krispies a thumbs-up before the product was put onto the market a few months ago as a replacement for the original.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.