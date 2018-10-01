OPINION | Where are the fans of new breakfast cereal?

There’s a “large group” of South Africans I would really, really like to talk to.They are the people – a mix of those who ate the old Rice Krispies, and those who only sampled the “new, improved vanilla flavour” ones – who “responded favourably” to the new Rice Krispies. According to Kellogg’s South Africa, ALL members of that large test group gave the new Rice Krispies a thumbs-up before the product was put onto the market a few months ago as a replacement for the original.

