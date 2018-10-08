OPINION | Strong institutions key to accountability
Leaders are only ‘good’ to the extent that they build institutions of accountability
It is our heroes, the ones we adore, who have the capacity to break our hearts.At the beginning of September, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing himself as “elderly, decrepit and formally retired”, wrote a letter of love and heartbreak to his own “fave”, Aung Sun Suu Kyi of Myanmar.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.