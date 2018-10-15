OPINION | Virgin Active calls time out on squash courts

Sorry for you, squash players – we need your courts for boxing workouts, spinning and Pilates classes. That’s essentially what Virgin Active has told the squash players among its members, and they’re understandably very worked up about it. Seven VA clubs are affected. Some – Randburg, Tygervalley, Groenkloof and Morningside – are losing all their squash facilities, and three others – Roodepoort, Westville and La Lucia – are losing some of them.

