OPINION | VBS culprits must face full might of the law
The Venda Building Society (VBS) bank heist scandal which was discovered after the SA Reserve Bank commissioned an investigation makes for a depressing and harrowing read as it affects poor people. To read that a chairperson of the institution, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, pocketed a cool R325m not because of services rendered, but owing to alleged graft, is extremely outrageous.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.