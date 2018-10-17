OPINION | VBS culprits must face full might of the law

The Venda Building Society (VBS) bank heist scandal which was discovered after the SA Reserve Bank commissioned an investigation makes for a depressing and harrowing read as it affects poor people. To read that a chairperson of the institution, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, pocketed a cool R325m not because of services rendered, but owing to alleged graft, is extremely outrageous.

