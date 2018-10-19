OPINION | Journalists are still vulnerable to abuse
As the Sunday Times apologises for disseminating false narratives and SA journalism calls for self-reflection and self-correction, many local journalists and columnists are no doubt asking themselves the same unnerving question: have I been someone’s stooge? At least that’s what I was asking myself, thinking back over the years I’ve been a columnist and wondering if I’d ever submitted propaganda instead of my own opinion.
