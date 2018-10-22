OPINION | Do you know what your airline’s OTP is?

It was a Twitter exchange between Kulula and one of its passengers a few weeks ago which got me thinking about flight delays and how the major domestic airlines choose to compensate their passenger when their flights don’t depart when they’re supposed to.Suhayl Nurmahomed was less than happy about having paid premium price for a last-minute booking on a Monday morning Kulula flight, only to be delayed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.