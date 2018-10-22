OPINION | Do you know what your airline’s OTP is?
It was a Twitter exchange between Kulula and one of its passengers a few weeks ago which got me thinking about flight delays and how the major domestic airlines choose to compensate their passenger when their flights don’t depart when they’re supposed to.Suhayl Nurmahomed was less than happy about having paid premium price for a last-minute booking on a Monday morning Kulula flight, only to be delayed.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.