OPINION | Citizenry’s trust in SA being put to the test

The capacity of South African citizens to trust is being severely tested. The situation today is hardly different from that during the apartheid government’s reign in terms of putting the citizenry’s trust to the test. The effect, in the end, is that the populace is unsure who to trust. In the current period, which is referred to as the post-truth era, we often find ourselves having to rely on our own personal skills to connect the dots.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.