OPINION | When a budgie is actually a blue canary

Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement, or as Tito Mboweni’s brief called it, “Defuse The Bomb While Clinging To The Exhaust Of The Bus You Got Thrown Under”, was full of wild generalisations, veiled threats, mathematical impossibilities, shouting, hurtful accusations, tearful apologies and doughnuts.

