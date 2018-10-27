OPINION | Church needs strategy to deal with witchcraft beliefs

The Anglican Church of South Africa’s (ACSA) Mthatha Diocese at its synod in 2010 asserted that in the O R Tambo District municipal area cases of witchcraft, including within churches, were becoming rampant. The soil of the district is soaked in blood as it continues to witness witch killings, with the victims – mostly women but also children – tortured, forced to confess, hacked, shot dead or burnt alive, and their homes set alight.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.