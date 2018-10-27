OPINION | Church needs strategy to deal with witchcraft beliefs
The Anglican Church of South Africa’s (ACSA) Mthatha Diocese at its synod in 2010 asserted that in the O R Tambo District municipal area cases of witchcraft, including within churches, were becoming rampant. The soil of the district is soaked in blood as it continues to witness witch killings, with the victims – mostly women but also children – tortured, forced to confess, hacked, shot dead or burnt alive, and their homes set alight.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.