OPINION | Saudi Arabia sells naive world a dummy

The gruesome murder of the Saudi Arabian columnist Jamal Khashoggi in a consulate in Turkey a few weeks ago has put Saudi Arabia in the middle of an international moral outrage that it has not seen in a very long time. Even though much of the world is aghast at the allegations that Khashoggi was tortured and his body dismembered, dissidents and critics of the Saudi regime are not shocked at the brutality.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.