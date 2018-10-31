OPINION | Investment summit gets off to the right start

South Africa’s very first invest- ment summit has been largely hailed as a great success. The R290-billion investment commitments made at the summit are a smile inducing proof of this. What was perhaps most exciting was that most of the commitments came from South African companies. Because of Cyril Ramaphosa’s business background, most South Africans have viewed him as well placed to fix our ailing economy.

