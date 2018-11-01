OPINION | Cyril’s stimulus plans need buy-in from all

President Cyril Ramaphosa is having a terrific year. It started with the ANC anniversary celebrations in East London in January, where he took charge of the party after his election as its leader in December. He laid out his game plan, called for unity among the ANC faithful and made it clear the country would be changing course.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.