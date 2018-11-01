OPINION | Gestures of conciliation surprisingly effective

When a 46-year-old white man called Robert Bowers walked into the Tree of Life synagogue in the city of Pittsburgh (US) last Saturday, he was driven by a singular obsession – his racial hatred of Jewish people. After killing 11 worshippers and wounding six others on this Jewish holy day of Shabbat, Bowers was seriously injured in the confrontation with police.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.