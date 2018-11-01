OPINION | Gestures of conciliation surprisingly effective
When a 46-year-old white man called Robert Bowers walked into the Tree of Life synagogue in the city of Pittsburgh (US) last Saturday, he was driven by a singular obsession – his racial hatred of Jewish people. After killing 11 worshippers and wounding six others on this Jewish holy day of Shabbat, Bowers was seriously injured in the confrontation with police.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.