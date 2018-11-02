Eskom restores power to Great Kei

Power utility Eskom has restored the electricity supply to the Great Kei Local Municipality on Friday after it entered into a payment arrangement with the municipality.

However in a statement released on Friday, it made it clear that should the municipality default on the arrangement, “Eskom reserves the right to resume with the electricity supply interruptions after issuing a 14-day notice.”

Bulk electricity supply interruptions to the Great Kei Municipality began on Tuesday when Eskom made good on their threat to cut power due to non- payment of accounts.

On October 16, three Eastern Cape local municipalities – Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba and Great Kei – were given final notices from Eskom.

According to Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana, Dr Beyers Naude and Inxuba Yethemba were not affected by these interruptions after payment agreements were reached with the two municipalities on Friday, October 26.