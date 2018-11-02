OPINION | Paying the price for picking the malcontents

I “would not rape you”, the new president of Brazil told a congresswoman in 2014, “because you are not worthy of it”. That really should have been the whole story, right there. That simple statement revealed a soul so profoundly toxic and a grasp of the law so flawed that Jair Bolsonaro’s public life should have ended the same day.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.