OPINION | Car makers caught out playing with our lives

The revelation on Friday that one of SA’s best selling bakkies, the Nissan NP300 double-cab, has a zero safety rating for the front passengers would probably have come as a big shock to everyone but Nissan. “All the manufacturers know how their vehicles perform in a crash test and they know the risk to the occupants,” said Alejandro Furas, technical director of Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme).

