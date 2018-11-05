OPINION | Car makers caught out playing with our lives
The revelation on Friday that one of SA’s best selling bakkies, the Nissan NP300 double-cab, has a zero safety rating for the front passengers would probably have come as a big shock to everyone but Nissan. “All the manufacturers know how their vehicles perform in a crash test and they know the risk to the occupants,” said Alejandro Furas, technical director of Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme).
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.