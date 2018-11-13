OPINION | SA has yet to experience its ‘Lula Moment’
The 52nd ANC National Conference that took place from December 16 to 20 in 2007 at the University of Limpopo in Polokwane, reignited a long-overdue national dialogue about progressive change within the South African political landscape.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.