OPINION | Populists taking centre stage in politics

It has become clear that populism is on the rise worldwide. With presidents like Donald Trump able to whip up their followers with anything from modified representations of reality to outright lies, there is no denying it. It is ironic come to think of it, that the man is perhaps singularly responsible for the fame of the concept of “fake news”.

