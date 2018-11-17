OPINION | Facing up to riot police in church with a prayer

Extract from Chapter 19 ‘Ministry with a whiff of teargas’ Early in November 1988 a man with a heavy Afrikaans accent phoned in a chilling threat to my secretary: “Tell your boss Peter Storey ‘I’m watching you, your time has come. Some of your black servants are already suffering’.” He claimed to belong to the Wit Wolwe.

